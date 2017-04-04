Aircel announces new ‘free’ internet for prepaid users, but it has a catch

Aircel has announced a ‘free internet usage’ offer for all its prepaid customers with the new ‘Aircel Goodnights’ offer Aircel has announced a ‘free internet usage’ offer for all its prepaid customers with the new ‘Aircel Goodnights’ offer

Aircel has announced a ‘free internet usage’ offer for all its prepaid customers with the new ‘Aircel Goodnights’ offer. The offer will give users free unlimited data access from 3am to 5am across circles.

According to Aircel, all customers on 3G/2G will be able to download or schedule offline videos, movies, songs, during this time period. Any videos, song downloaded during this time period won’t get deducted from your regular data pack. However, Aircel has limited this freebie to two months, and has also added an FUP of 500 MB.

“Owing to an overall upsurge in the smartphone users in India and increasing demand for mobile internet, we want to offer our customers with uninterrupted access to the internet. With Aircel Goodnights offer, we aim to provide a service which can help customers’ access internet at no cost and enjoy the unexplored world of videos, music, movies and content,” said Anupam Vasudev, Chief Marketing Officer of Aircel in a press statement.

With Reliance Jio’s extension of its ‘free data’ thanks to the Summer Surprise offer, we’ve seen other operators come up with data plans for their customers. Idea also announced a plan where it will offer 1GB for its postpaid users. Idea is offering 1GB of 4G data per day for Rs 300 and this will be given to those who are using a 4G handset. Any user, who is on a rental plan of Rs 199 and above can avail the offer.

State-owned telecom operator BSNL is giving customers 10GB of data per day at a Rs 249 plan. However, the speed on this is limited to 2MBps.

