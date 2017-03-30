ACT Fibernet 1Gbps broadband launches in Hyderabad, coming soon to 10 more cities

ACT Fibernet’s 1 Gbps wired internet service is slated to soon be available in the 11 cities the company has a presence in. (Representational Image. Image credit: Reuters) ACT Fibernet’s 1 Gbps wired internet service is slated to soon be available in the 11 cities the company has a presence in. (Representational Image. Image credit: Reuters)

ACT Fibernet has announced the launch of 1Gbps wired broadband internet service in India, and the first city to get a high-speed broadband connectivity is Hyderabad. The 1GB plan will be initially priced at Rs 5,999 per month with a FUP of 1TB.

ACT Fibernet claims to be the largest broadband provider in twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad with over 65 per cent market share. The company said it has the best fiber optic technology available, and it aims to deliver, disrupt and lead technological growth in the country.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S8’s Bixby voice-assistant: What’s really new here?

“With our citizens and the government moving towards the Digital India movement, high speed internet is the need of the hour. With the launch of our 1 Gbps broadband internet service, it gives me immense pride to turn this dream into reality,” said Bala Malladi, CEO, ACT Fibernet.

He further added that a high-speed broadband connectivity at gigabit speeds will transform the way internet is now being consumed at large and this will fast track the government’s newest target to connect all its 23 million Telangana residents to the Internet by 2018.

ACT Fibernet’s 1 Gbps wired internet service is slated to soon be available in the 1o cities where the company already has a presence. It’s being said that Reliance Jio is also testing its broadband fibre network to the home (FTTH) wired network, dubbed Reliance Jio GigaFiber. For now, there is now word on a commercial launch of the service. Airtel has also bumped up speeds for its wire broadband from 16Mbps to 100Mbps.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd