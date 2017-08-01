ACT Fibernet launches 150 Mbps broadband speed in Delhi, revises older plans

ACT has announced 150 Mbps speeds in Delhi. Here are details for the new broadband plans. ACT has announced 150 Mbps speeds in Delhi. Here are details for the new broadband plans.

ACT Fibernet, which is the third largest internet service provider, (ISP) in India, has announced plans of introducing 150 Mbps broadband speeds in Delhi from today. ACT also revised the current fixed term broadband plans for customers in Delhi and the pricing for the plans has not been changed. ACT will upgrade its plan for retail customers as well small office and home office users.

For retail customers, ACT Bronze plan will now have 75 Mbps speed on their broadband line with 250 GB data transfer. This includes 125 GB FUP for uploads and 125 GB for downloads with the price remaining at Rs 999. The earlier speed offered in this plan was 40 Mbps with 100 GB data in total.

The ACT Silver plan under retail also gets upgraded to 75 Mbps speed, though this one has 350 GB data transfer, of which 175 GB is for uploads, while 175 GB is for downloads. The plan cost remains at Rs 1,199. In the retail segment, ACT Gold plan will now have 100 Mbps speeds and 500 GB data transfer option. In this 250 GB data is for uploads and 250 GB data for downloads. The price of the plan remains at Rs 1,499, and earlier it had offer 75 Mbps speeds with 200 GB data.

Finally, the most expensive plan for retail customers is ACT Platinum and this one will have 150 Mbps speed, an upgrade from the earlier 100 Mbps. The price of the plan remains at Rs 1,999, and it has a total of 600 GB data transfer option with 300 GB data for uploads, and 300 GB data for downloads as the limit.

After the FUP is exhausted, the internet speed will be reduced to 512 Kbps in these plans, except for ACT Platinum where the speed will be reduced to 1 Mbps. For small office and home office plans, ACT’s basic Remarkable plan will come with 125 Mbps speed and 850 data transfer out of which 425 GB is for uploads and 425 GB for downloads. The plan price is Rs 2,999 and it earlier offered 100 Mbps speeds.

The plan’s ACT Exceptional will be upgraded to 150 Mbps speed with 1100 GB FUP limit of which 550 GB is for uploads and 550 GB for downloads. The plan price is Rs 3,999 and it remains the same; this plan earlier offered 125 Mbps speeds with 500 GB of data.

ACT Phenomenal plan will now offer 150 Mbps speed, but with 1400 GB FUP limit (700 GB upload and 700 GB download at a price of Rs 4,999. Once the user exhausts the FUP, the speed in these plans is reset to 2 Mbps.

“In Delhi we have always witnessed an ever growing demand among consumers for high-speed broadband connectivity. Keeping this in mind, we have revised and upgraded our plans to offer better speeds at no additional costs. We provide promised speeds to our customers – so a customer on 150 mbps plan can expect 150 mbps 24*7,365 days on his connection. We believe this upgrade will further strengthen our presence in the market and help us bring new customers on board,” Bala Malladi, CEO, Atria Convergence Technologies Pvt Ltd commented in a press statement.

