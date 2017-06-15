About 82 per cent customers use Reliance Jio as secondary SIM: Study

Most of Reliance Jio’s customers use its prepaid service, the report points out, while postpaid customer base is much higher for rivals like Vodafone and Airtel. Most of Reliance Jio’s customers use its prepaid service, the report points out, while postpaid customer base is much higher for rivals like Vodafone and Airtel.

Velocity, a market research startup has released a new study that puts the expected number of mobile/internet users over 450 million by the end of June 2017. It points out that 4 in every 10 respondents are using Reliance Jio’s service, but as high as 82 per cent of the connections are being used as secondary SIM cards.

“The study aims to capture, the mobile users sentiments who adopted Reliance Jio early during the launch and are likely to continue with reliance Jio post the subscription offer ends,” Velocity’s press statement reads.

Call drops still remain a major concern, though close to 86 per cent users intend to continue using Jio’s service in the future thanks to “free factor”. Most of Reliance Jio’s customers use its prepaid service, the report points out, while postpaid customer base is much higher for rivals like Vodafone and Airtel.

In terms of connectivity, Vodafone has the best network consistency as well as sound quality, according to the report. Jio, on the other hand, has received the lowest rating on call drops with only Aircel and Docomo behind it. However, Jio scores on call rates and data pack charges as the service has been rated the highest on these parameters. It scored the highest on value added services like customer service, Internet speed as well.

“The study was conducted among 2000 + respondents to understand user sentiment and their views about competition in this volatile market segment,” the statement adds. Velocity conducted the study across cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Kochi.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd