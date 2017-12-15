About 70% Indian companies could implement AI solutions by 2020: Report

According to a study by Intel and IDC, it has been observed that 70 per cent of Indian industries could implement artificial intelligence by 2020. According to a study by Intel and IDC, it has been observed that 70 per cent of Indian industries could implement artificial intelligence by 2020.

A recent Intel India report, undertaken by the International Data Corporation (IDC) has revealed that there has been an increase in the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in India, which in turn is expected to spike organisation spends on this technology over the next 18 months. The report surveyed 194 Indian organisations across sectors.

According to the survey, nearly 75 per cent firms anticipate benefits in business process efficiency and employee productivity with the use of AI, while 64 per cent of the respondents believe that the technology can empower them in revenue augmentation through better targeting of offers and improved sales processes. Although AI does benefit greatly in the country, the survey also pointed out that 76 per cent of the companies believe that they will face a shortage of skilled personnel if AI is implemented into processes.

“We all talk about the opportunity that India presents for AI, but often the types of industries that will embrace AI, the challenges that AI can address, and the roadblocks in implementation, are vague. This research is a small step towards comprehending this knowledge, and enabling companies such as ours, shape strategy and move ahead in the right direction.” Prakash Mallya, Managing Director, Sales and Marketing Group, Intel India said in a statement.

The survey also suggested key industries that can benefit from implementation of AI into day-to-day operating processes. The IT vertical of most industries, especially Telecommunications, Media, Banking and Financial services would see major changes when AI is adopted. Close to 69 per cent companies expect that employee productivity can be increased with the help of artificial intelligence.

Among other observations, it has been noted that with AI at the centre of retail and banking services, the companies could increase revenue and sales by targeting offers to specific consumers. AI could also benefit manufacturing and retail businesses by simplifying supply chain processes. The financial systems in the country can implement AI to improve regulatory compliance and fraud reduction.

AI implementation in the country is still facing issues like high cost of hardware, shortage of skilled AI programming professionals, and cyberattack risks. Meanwhile, Intel is said to handle almost 97 per cent of data centre servers running AI worldwide.

