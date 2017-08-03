About 56 per cent people in India don’t access Internet at least once a day: Report

The report, which is based on data analysis from True Balance application, attributes poor data connectivity for the situation. The report, which is based on data analysis from True Balance application, attributes poor data connectivity for the situation.

According to a new True Balance report, mobile data usage in India has quadrupled in eight months thanks to competitive data tariff plans by Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, and more. However, the report reveals that 56 per cent of smartphone do not access the Internet at least once a day. Only 11 per cent people stay offline for more than 24 hours. The report, which is based on data analysis from True Balance application, attributes poor data connectivity for the situation.

“We have found that across India, the connections are patchy and users often find gaps in network coverage depending on their location. This is why despite the mobile data usage in the country increasing significantly, there is still prevalence of users found experiencing offline state in a day. While the data connectivity issue has improved considerably since last year, there is still scope to address the main issues behind poor connectivity and get these numbers further down,” Alex Suh, General Director of Data Analysis, True Balance, said.

Interestingly, the percentage of mobile devices with 24 hour data usage has been increasing steadily since last year. The report states that the percentage people who used mobile data online for 24 hours were 7 per cent in July 2016. Thanks to more affordable handsets and easy access to Internet, that percentage has grown to 44 per cent in April 2017. People mostly use services such as e-mails, social networking, online shopping etc.

True Balance was unveiled by Balance Hero in India in 2014. The app can be used for checking the balance and recharging.

