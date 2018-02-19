A R Rahman on Apple’s ‘Selfies on iPhone X’ campaign

A R Rahman hoardings will now be seen across India. This one is from Juhu in Mumbai. (Express photo) A R Rahman hoardings will now be seen across India. This one is from Juhu in Mumbai. (Express photo)

Apple’s latest “Selfies on iPhone X” campaign that has gone live across the country will feature music legend A R Rahman, the first Indian star in any promotional material from the company.

Though one of the most photographed celebrities because of his global appeal, Rahman says he takes a lot of selfies while travelling. The Apple iPhone X features the Portrait Selfie option in the front too and the composer thinks this is a really simple feature to use. “Just reflect what you want others to feel… and make sure your face flirts with the light source.”

So what appeals to him about these portrait selfies? “What I really like about it is it brings a studio kind of quality to your photos — taking beautifully detailed pictures in super flattering light. Bonus points for not having to actually set up a studio to get that professional quality. Stage Light Mono black and white adds a cool drama don’t you think?” he responded in an email interaction with indianexpress.com. Rahman has been known as an early adopter of technology and was the star of the show at Intel’s 2016 CES keynote.

Like the rear cameras on Apple iPhones since the iPhone 7 Plus, the iPhone X’s front-facing camera supports Portrait Mode by adding a depth-of-field effect that puts the face in sharp focus against a blurred background. Users can choose Studio Light, Contour Light, Stage Light, or Stage Light Mono to add to the drama.

A R Rahman is the first Indian celebrity to be featured in an Apple advertisement A R Rahman is the first Indian celebrity to be featured in an Apple advertisement

Here is how the five portrait selfie modes are different

Natural Light: The face in sharp focus against a blurred background.

Studio Light: A clean look with the face brightly lit.

Contour Light: Dramatic shadows with highlights and low lights.

Stage Light: The face is spotlit against a deep black background

Stage Light Mono: Like Stage Light, but in classic black-and-white.

Here are some tips to take better selfie portraits

Manually adjust the exposure — tap and hold the screen, then slide up or down to increase or decrease exposure — to get that lighting right for your selfie.

Lock the focus and exposure by pressing and holding on the screen until you see AE/AF Lock.

You can take a photo using the volume buttons or tapping on the screen. There is also the option of using the timer and letting the camera click on its own. This is a good way to reduce shake while clicking the photo in low light. iPhones offer 3 and 10 second timers.

Once the photo is clicked, you can use the auto-enhance wand in the upper right corner of edit screen to improve the picture’s exposure, contrast, saturation, and other factor.

Click a selfie using Live Photo, then select the image in Photos and swipe up to reveal Live Photo effects like loop and bounce.

