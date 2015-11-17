Huawei reveals super-quick charging batteries: Provide 68% charge in two minutes

Huawei shared the astonishing results in a video presentation at a Battery Symposium in Japan. Huawei shared the astonishing results in a video presentation at a Battery Symposium in Japan.

Chinese mobile phone manufacturer Huawei revealed new lithium-ion batteries that can be charged within minutes. The company claims that their batteries charge 10 times faster than normal ones.

Huawei presented two batteries at the 56th Battery Symposium in Japan, one with 600 mAh capacity and the other 3000 mAh, which can be charged to 68% capacity in two minutes and 48% in five minutes respectively. A short video presentation was uploaded onto v.qq.com where the lightening-quick chargeable Huawei battery was pitted against an ordinary battery. The entire process was timed and the results were astonishing. After two minutes of charge, the ordinary battery could hold just 2% charge while the 600 mAh was able to notch up 68%.

The video however shows that the Huawei battery has to be separately charged unlike charging it when inside a phone.

Huawei’s Watt Lab, which pioneered this technological marvel, said that they fused the graphite of the battery’s anode with heteroatoms. These atoms increase the charging speed without affecting the battery’s life.

However, the 600 mAh battery is not viable for smartphone use as consumers prefer batteries that can last at least up to a day. The company’s 3000 mAh version should find more use in their smartphones and tablets.

There are no smartphones in the market that currently match up to Huawei’s battery, but there are a few that come close.

Lenovo’s Vibe P1 comes with Rocket Charging technology that can fully charge its 2000 mAh battery in 30 minutes flat. The new Samsung Galaxy S6 can also give up to four hours of usage after charging it for just 10 minutes.

