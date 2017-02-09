3GPP unveils logo for ultra-high speed 5G technology

The 5G Internet technology for consumers would mean ultra high data speeds (upwards of 20GBPs), ultra low latency, and new devices and form factors. (Source: 3GPP) The 5G Internet technology for consumers would mean ultra high data speeds (upwards of 20GBPs), ultra low latency, and new devices and form factors. (Source: 3GPP)

Next generation ultra-high speed Internet technology has been referred to as 5G until now. But 3GPP cellular standards group, with its official announcement has confirmed the technology will indeed be called 5G. The group has unveiled the approved logo for 5G as well. The logo has familiar LTE waves weaved into a new wave pattern in green colour to represent LTE-Advanced Pro version.

“The idea is to keep a familiar design aspect with the use of plain black text and textured waves, but to make the logo stronger and sharper – ready for use on the new radio and next generation core specifications for 5G,” 3GPP said in a press statement.

5G is still quite far from launch and is expected to roll out in 2020. According to an Ericsson Mobility report, 5G subscriptions globally will reach half a billion in 2022 and 25 per cent of all subscriptions will be in North America. The next-generation Internet technology for consumers would mean ultra high data speeds (upwards of 20GBPs), ultra low latency, and new devices and form factors.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, at MWC last year, called 5G ‘faster connections for rich people’. The Internet technology will impact several key industries such as automotive, utilities, public safety, high-tech manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and gaming. For unlike 4G which is driven by video, 5G will be driven by the Internet of Things.

Facebook is working to develop new virtual reality cameras that Zuckerberg said could be a killer app for 5G but which would place vast new demands on networks. Google, on the other hand, plans to beam down high-speed 5G Internet via solar-powered planes, and is testing out the same in New Mexico. According to a report in The Guardian, Google’s 5G internet relies on “high frequency millimetre waves” which in theory can transmit GBs worth of data every second, but have a much shorter wave-length than current mobile signals, which means they fade away in seconds.

