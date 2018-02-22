13-digit numbering plan: DoT issues norms for M2M devices

M2M communication is used to control devices such as surveillance cameras, driverless cars, smart electricity meters, etc over the internet. M2M communication is used to control devices such as surveillance cameras, driverless cars, smart electricity meters, etc over the internet.

The Department of Telecommunications has issued norms for a 13-digit numbering plan for SIM-based machine-to-machine (M2M) communication devices. However, the new plan, which is to be implemented by telecom operators by July 1, will not impact the existing mobile phone users and is only meant for M2M equipment.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd in a letter earlier this month to its network vendors, said that in a meeting convened by DoT on January 8, “it was decided that 13-digit M2M numbering plan will be implemented from July 1, 2018” and that all new M2M connections will be allocated the new 13-digit plan from the stipulated date. A senior DoT official confirmed the development.

“There is no change in mobile numbering plan which remains 10-digit. BSNL is preparing for machine to machine communications where in 13-digit numbering scheme shall be used to connect billions of machines,” a company spokesperson said. However, the SIM cards currently in use for M2M devices that have 10-digit numbers will have to be migrated to the 13-digit plan between October 1 and December 31.

M2M communication is used for controlling several devices such as surveillance cameras, driverless cars, smart electricity meters, etc over the internet.

The DoT had first announced the norms for the 13-digit mobile number for SIM cards to be used in M2M communication devices back in 2016.

