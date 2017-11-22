Tata Teleservices customers can switch to Airtel using same SIM card: Here’s how

Airtel and Tata Teleservices have partnered to facilitate easy transition of latter’s subscribers on Airtel’s network. Airtel and Tata Teleservices have partnered to facilitate easy transition of latter’s subscribers on Airtel’s network.

Airtel and Tata Teleservices have partnered to facilitate easy transition of latter’s subscribers on Airtel’s network. Under this partnership, Tata Teleservices customers can begin transitioning into the Airtel mobile network under an Intra Circle Roaming (ICR) arrangement. The first batch of this transition will take place in UP (West), Bihar, and West Bengal. In the weeks to come, all Tata Teleservices mobile customers across India will be able to transition to the Airtel network. Users can transition with their existing SIM cards.

Post transition, Tata Teleservices subscribers will be eligible for recharge offers from Airtel, and they will be billed as per their existing plans or pack benefits. Airtel and Tata Teleservices recently announced an agreement to merge the Consumer Mobile Businesses of Tata Teleservices Limited and Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Limited into Airtel. The acquisition is currently undergoing approvals from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, and Cellular Operators’ Association of India.

“As we rationalise our network assets on a staggered basis, we have decided to begin transitioning our mobile customers to the Airtel network under an ICR arrangement. We assure our customers of best in class services with zero disruption”, said T Elango, President – Consumer Business, Tata Teleservices in a press statement.

“We are delighted to welcome the Tata mobile customers on to India’s largest network and look forward to serving them with our world-class services. The transition will be fully seamless and nothing changes for Tata customers, who will continue on the same SIM and plan”, said Ajai Puri, Chief Operating Officer, Bharti Airtel, said.

