The Sachin inspired smartphone packs a punch; just like the Little Master!

Inspired by a genius and created to mirror his impeccable skill, this smartphone from Smartron is a reflection of Sachin himself. With exemplary features and powerful performance reminiscent of the Master Blaster, the ‘srtphone’ holds its own in a market peppered with ‘me-too’ smartphones.

Engineered and designed by the home-grown, little big start-up – Smartron, the ‘srtphone’ is built to deliver an all-round performance.

Every tiny detail in the smartphone has been designed keeping the God of Cricket in mind. Has Smartron personified the greatness of Sachin, his incredible shots, his untiring performance, and his diligence as a phone? We leave the judgment to you.

Mastery at the core

The ‘srtphone’ runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor that mimics Sachin’s performance from inside the device, making it a better performing device within its category. The 1.8 GHz Octa Core processor brings you the best computing power through:

1. Next generation Adreno 510 GPU

2. Futuristic CPU technology

3. High-speed dual channel memory support engineered for long innings

The ‘srtphone’ was created to replicate the untiring performance of Sachin during his long career with a 3000 mAh battery that saves more. With 64 GB internal memory, unlimited ‘tcloud’ storage that powers seamless backup of data across Smartron devices, and access to upcoming proprietary IoT platform tronX, your ‘srtphone’ will be current even in the future.

Makes reality boring

With 5.5” 1080p Full HD wide display, the ‘srtphone’ gives you an immersive experience that makes reality seem less real. The full HD screen with an all angle IPS enhances your smartphone experience with vivid colors. The adaptive display works well irrespective of it being day or night.

For Twenty20 charging

Built for a generation that enjoys the shorter format of the game, the ‘srtphone’ charges blazingly fast whilst keeping its outer temperature to a minimum. This unique hardware optimizes radiation for greater reception as well as safety at the same time.

Perfection in every shot

The ‘srtphone’ helps you capture life’s memories with perfect clarity through a powerful 13MP back camera and a wide-angle 5MP front camera with optimized low-light performance. Every shot you take with the ‘srtphone’ will be as perfect as Sachin’s amazing straight drives.

The unequivocal crowd favorite

The ‘srtphone’ is exclusively available on Flipkart and is a steal at Rs. 12,999 for the 32 GB and Rs. 13,999 for the 64 GB model. The initial orders are shipped with a Sachin Tendulkar signature back cover. With such powerful features at a competitive price point, it is time for the fans of Moto g5 Plus, Mi Note 4, and Samsung J7 to jump ship. After all, when the Master Blaster goes to bat, we can’t help but be spellbound by his genius.

So, be it the performance of the phone, its stunning visual brilliance, high-quality motion graphics or the excellent browsing experience it delivers, get ready to be blown away with the newest entrant in the smartphone segment.

Grab your ‘srtphone’ on Flipkart now. Exciting launch offers available. Buy Now!

