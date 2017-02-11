OPPO Rose Gold Variant: This is the Best Valentine’s Day Gift

Oppo F1s Rose Gold Limited Edition is already looking like the perfect gift on Valentine’s day. Oppo F1s Rose Gold Limited Edition is already looking like the perfect gift on Valentine’s day.

Oppo has announced a special variant of the F1s smartphone for this year’s Valentine’s day . The F1s Rose Gold Limited Edition is already up for grabs on Flipkart and will be available from February 10 onwards. The F1s Rose Gold Limited Edition is priced at Rs 18,990.

The special Rose Gold Limited edition will be an upgraded version of the original F1s, which comes with higher RAM and storage as well. The updated model comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of native storage. In contrast, the F1s features 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

Oppo F1s Rose Gold Limited Edition is indeed a smartphone meant for the selfie addicts. The phone boasts a 16-megapixel front-facing camera which should give you amazing selfies. But that’s not all. The smartphone uses the latest beautification feature, called ‘Beautify 4.0’. The Beautify 4.0 comes with seven beautify levels, two skin modes and upgraded photo-processing algorithms. Besides packing a 16-megapixel front camera, the phone also comes with a 13-megapixel rear shooter.

On the hardware front, the Oppo F1s Rose Gold Limited Edition comes with a 5.5-inch HD display, an octa-core processor and a 3,075mAh battery.The smartphone also houses a fingerprint scanner and the storage on the device can be further expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card.

Needless to say, Oppo F1s Rose Gold Limited Edition is already looking like the perfect gift on Valentine’s day. So click as many as selfies on February 14 and make the day a special one with your beloved, one with a rose gold tinch.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd