Open Secret: OnePlus 5 could be the best smartphone ever…Period

OnePlus has been around for less than three years in the market, but it has changed the game when it comes to defining Android flagship phones. OnePlus has been giving the likes of Samsung, Google and Apple a run for their money by offering beautifully crafted, high specced smartphones at an amazingly affordable price. OnePlus flagships have lived up to the company’s motto of ‘Never Settle’.

After the massive success of the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T last year, the global brand is launching its new big flagship, which is confirmed as the OnePlus 5. The upcoming OnePlus 5 flagship has set the rumour mills buzzing, and the brand put out enough teasers, links to give fans a glimpse of the upcoming phone. Here’s a look at some ‘open secrets’ about the OnePlus 5, which are likely to come true, and could make this smartphone one powerful beast.

Camera has been one of the strengths of OnePlus devices, and with OnePlus 5 it will take this to another level by adding dual cameras on the phone. Camera has been one of the strengths of OnePlus devices, and with OnePlus 5 it will take this to another level by adding dual cameras on the phone.

Dual cameras with DxO Mark as partner

Camera has been one of the strengths of OnePlus devices, and with OnePlus 5 it will take this to another level by adding dual cameras on the phone. When we last heard, the OnePlus 5 is expected to come with 20 megapixel dual lenses with OIS. The ability to try out optical zoom will be there as well. What’s more, OnePlus has recently partnered with DxO, the French company that develops image processing software and maintains a website with technical measurements of lenses and cameras. A DxO score is supposed to show how good or bad your camera is, and with this new partner, the OnePlus 5’s camera is expected to set a new record in mobile photography.

Beast of a Snapdragon 835 processor

OnePlus 5 will come with Snapdragon 835 processor and could set a new performance benchmark among flagships. Qualcomm has confirmed this, and Snapdragon 835 is the world’s most powerful mobile platform right with an Octa-core SoS. Comparisons between the OnePlus 5 flagship’s benchmark scores, and how it has beaten the score of Samsung Galaxy S8+ on Geekbench have also been posted online. Leaked screenshot showed OnePlus 5 got a score of 1963 (single-core), and a gigantic 6687 score (multi-core). It will be the first phone to sport this processor in India.

OnePlus 5 to have powerful Snapdragon 835 processor. OnePlus 5 to have powerful Snapdragon 835 processor.

Dear PC, your RAM is less

OnePlus 5 won’t just stop at introducing the most powerful Snapdragon 835 processor. After introducing 6GB RAM on OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, the brand will amp it further on the new OnePlus 5 flagship. 8GB RAM is what the rumour mills are screaming. This is not surprising when you consider that OnePlus devices were among the first to get into 4GB and 6GB RAM territory. Other big question: Will it boost the internal storage to 256 GB?

Dash Charge and Notifications slider

OnePlus 5 will likely sport a much bigger battery compared to the OnePlus 3T. The Dash Charger, which is one of the most powerful and quick ways of boosting the smartphone’s battery will also be back on the OnePlus 5. Also leaked images of OnePlus 5 indicate the notifications slide will be present on the OnePlus 5 as well.

OnePlus 5 will be unveiled on June 22 2017 at Mumbai NSCI Dome, in one of the biggest launch events. What makes this launch event unique is that even OnePlus fans can be a part of the launch event in Mumbai, for which they need to purchase the ticket from Oneplusstore.in from June 12. OnePlus 5 goes on sale in India on June 22 on Amazon India at 4.30 pm and the OnePlus India online store, and the OnePlus exclusive store in Bangalore.

Disclaimer: This article is sponsored by OnePlus India.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd