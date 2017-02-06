Another unstoppable selfie wonder from OPPO

Oppo A57 is now available in India Oppo A57 is now available in India

From PM Narendra Modi to Kim Kardashian, it’s evident we’ve all become selfie addicts. After all, we all loving taking and looking at selfies. Taking cues from our habits, OPPO is launching its entry-level A57 smartphone and begin to sell starting from Feb, 3rd in India. The best part: the phone has been designed for those obsessed with selfies.

Oppo A57 is aimed at selfie enthusiasts as it comes with a 16-megapixel level front camera that appeared first in the company’s highly successful F series. As expected, the smartphone is capable of taking bright, vivid shots even in low-light and back-lit conditions.

Interestingly, OPPO has added a new bokeh-style effect mode. What does that mean? The background in your pictures can be blurred, to give that cool “bokeh” effect that usually reserved for high-end DSLRs. There’s also gesture-activated shutter features, adding a whole new perspective to the photography experience.

Flip the phone, and you will notice a 13-megapixel rear camera, featuring a Sony-branded CMOS sensor, as well as PDAF (phase detection autofocus). Speaking of software enhancements, OPPO A57 has as many as nine built-in filters and nine watermarks. All are incredibly intuitive and unique. The selfie-centric smartphone has the expert mode that will allow users to adjustment shutter speed, focus, white balance and ISO.

There’s also an option to store photos in RAW format for post-processing. Another highlight of OPPO A57 is that it can take photos in Ultra-HD, which combines four images and compresses the data to make a 50MP image.

Hardware-wise, the smartphone features a 5.2-inch IPS LCD display with HD (1280×720) resolution protected with Gorilla Glass 4 protection. Under the hood, there is a 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor along with an Adreno 505 GPU and 3GB RAM. Internal storage is 32GB which is expandable using a microSD. The phone is running Android 6 Marshmallow based on Color 3.0 OS and is backed by a 2,900mAh battery.

