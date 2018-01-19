Soon use mobiles, internet on flights in India as TRAI issues new recommendations

Mobile and internet connectivity in flights coming soon as Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday issued recommendations for allowing in-flight connectivity in Indian airspace. (Representational Image) Mobile and internet connectivity in flights coming soon as Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday issued recommendations for allowing in-flight connectivity in Indian airspace. (Representational Image)

In what comes as a good news for airlines flying over India, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday issued recommendations for allowing in-flight connectivity in Indian airspace. After several rounds of consultation with the industry and other stakeholders, the sector watchdog said that both internet and mobile connectivity on board aircraft should be allowed.

However, it had suggested a minimum height restriction of 3,000 metre for mobile communication to maintain compatibility with the terrestrial networks. A flight generally attains the altitude of 3,000 metre roughly 4-5 minutes after take off.

The TRAI also called for establishing a separate category of service provider known as in-flight connectivity (IFC) service provider. To promote the concept of in-flight connectivity in India, the regulator said that initially the new category of service providers should be charged a licence fee of Rs 1 per annum, and that it could be changed going ahead if need be.

Further, TRAI said that the IFC service provider should be required to get itself registered

with the Department of Telecommunications but it need not necessarily be an Indian entity. It added that the regulatory requirements would be the same for Indian and foreign entities in the picture — airlines as well as service providers.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd