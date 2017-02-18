YouTube will stop showing non-skippable 30-second ads in 2018

YouTube insists the move is aimed to provide a better advertising experience for users. YouTube insists the move is aimed to provide a better advertising experience for users.

Google will stop showing non-skippable 30-second ads, that play before a YouTube video. In a statement to Campaign, the search giant confirmed it will stop supporting these ads starting 2018. The company insists the move is aimed to provide a better advertising experience for users. The site quoted a Google spokesman who told the site, “As part of that, we’ve decided to stop supporting 30-second unskippable ads as of 2018 and focus instead on formats that work well for both users and advertisers.”

While Google is doing away with 30-seconds ads, users will still see 15 and 20 seconds as well as six-second bumper ads that YouTube unveiled in April. “Bumper ads are ideal for driving incremental reach and frequency, especially on mobile, where ‘snackable videos’ perform well,” said Google in a blogpost.

The move is likely to please a lot of viewers, who find themselves helpless while trying to rush through a video on YouTube. However, YouTube will have to find another way to please the advertisers. Remember, the change will not roll out until 2018, so you’ll continue to see these non-skippable 30-second ads for now.

With Facebook going big on videos, YouTube is starting to face some serious competition. It recently announced a new features for its mobile app that makes it easier to go forward or backward in a video. Earlier this year, YouTube bumped up the maximum video resolution on YouTube’s iOS app to 1440p. It also introduced more local language content for Indian users on their Home and Trending feeds.

