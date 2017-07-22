YouTube to end support for Video Editor, Photo slideshows starting September 20

YouTube is doing away with Video Editor and Photo slideshows, the company said in a post. YouTube Video Editor and Photo slideshows will go away on September 20. YouTube is doing away with Video Editor and Photo slideshows, the company said in a post. YouTube Video Editor and Photo slideshows will go away on September 20.

YouTube is doing away with Video Editor and Photo slideshows, the company said in a post. YouTube Video Editor and Photo slideshows will go away on September 20, which means users will have two months to complete any projects that they have on Video Editor.

“We wanted to let you know that the Video Editor (youtube.com/editor) and Photo slideshows will go away on September 20th, 2017. We’ve seen limited usage of these features, so we’re retiring them to focus our efforts on building new tools and improving on other existing features,” the post read.

YouTube Enhancements will still be available in Video Manager. Users can continue to enhance uploaded videos with edits such as trimming, blurring, and filters. Apart from trimming, blurring, and filters; YouTube is also keeping audio library, end screens, cards, subtitles, sound effects, and quick fixes. YouTube’s quick fixes include stabilise, contrast, slow motion, saturation, etc.

YouTube says any video already published with the Video Editor will not be affected. Users can download their videos from YouTube in 720p or use Google Takeout to retrieve their original files. “There are also many free and paid third-party editing tools available if you’re looking for new editing software,” the post added.

YouTube recently announced its live and on-demand streaming service called YouTube TV, subscription for which start at $35 a month. YouTube TV gives users access to 40 networks, as well YouTube creator content from subscription service YouTube Red. YouTube TV is available for Android and iOS. YouTube TV lets users stream to their TV as well with a Google Chromecast dongle.

