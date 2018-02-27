YouTube rolls out chat replay, location tags and more features for live stream videos

YouTube has rolled out support for English automatic captions to live streams. (Image: YouTube blog) YouTube has rolled out support for English automatic captions to live streams. (Image: YouTube blog)

YouTube has announced several features to make live streams on its platform easier and more accessible. These include chat replay feature, English automatic captions for live stream, the ability to add locations tags to mobile live streams, and more. “Together, we’ve experienced the biggest music, sports, science, culture and gaming events unfold live on YouTube. Now we’re introducing more ways to watch live videos and interact with your community in real-time,” Kurt Wilms, Live Video Product Lead said in a YouTube blog post.

YouTube’s chat replay feature will let users view conversations even after a live stream is over. The chat replays will be displayed alongside the video, just like it appeared live. Additionally, YouTube has rolled out support for English automatic captions to live streams. The captions are said to have minimum error rates thanks to the company’s live automatic speech recognition (LASR) technology. The feature will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

YouTube will let creators add a location tag to their mobile live streams and video uploads, allowing them to share their favourite hotspots with viewers. The location tags can also be used to search for other videos with the same location tag. All the user needs to do is click on a particular tag to start looking for videos with the same location tag. You can also use the location filter on the search results page to find other videos from a specific spot.

Finally, Super Chats can now be setup by creators for their channels using IFTTT (If This, Then That). According to YouTube, Super Chat lets creators connect more than 600 internet-connected services and devices such as lights, pet feeders etc. While desktop and Android devices already support Super Chat, the company has now made it available for iOS devices.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd