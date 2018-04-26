YouTube Remix to replace Google Play Music by end of 2018: Report

YouTube Remix is likely to replace Google Play Music by end of the year. YouTube Remix is likely to replace Google Play Music by end of the year.

Google is working on a new streaming music streaming service to be called YouTube Remix. Droid-Life, citing people who claim to have knowledge with its plans, reports that the upcoming YouTube Remix will replace Google Play Music. The source told the publication that YouTube Remix will become Google’s go-to music streaming service by the end of the year.

Rumours have been swirling for months that Google will discontinue its existing Play Music and instead release a new streaming service. The word on the street is that YouTube Remix will rival Apple Music and Spotify, two of the most popular music streaming services in the market. Interestingly, YouTube Remix might also support videos, in addition to streaming music.

YouTube Remix was previously confirmed by Lyor Cohen, Google’s head of music last month, but details have been thin on the ground. According to Cohen, YouTube Remix will combine Google Play Music’s context servers with YouTube’s massive catalogue.

In response to the report, Google has released a statement: “We’ve previously announced the combination of the YouTube Music and Google Play product teams – music is very important to Google so it’s critical we have one offering that meets the needs of consumers and artists. Nothing will change for users today and we’ll provide plenty of notice before any changes are made.”

Google Play Music has been left behind in the music streaming race compared to Apple Music, Amazon Music and Spotify. The biggest service among them is Spotify with over 157 million users, including over 71 million paid subscribers. Spotify is rumoured to be entering the Indian market in the coming months to come and has even hired Amarjit Batra has the country head.

