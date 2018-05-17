YouTube Music streaming service confirmed, set to launch on May 22

YouTube has announced that it will launch a new music streaming service, YouTube Music, on May 22. YouTube has announced that it will launch a new music streaming service, YouTube Music, on May 22.

YouTube has announced that it will launch a new music streaming service, YouTube Music, on May 22. The streaming service will be made available in the US, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico and South Korea. The UK, and other countries will get it in the “coming weeks”. The move is aimed to take on Spotify and Apple Music – two of the most sought-after music streaming services.

YouTube was made for video, not just music,” said Elias Roman, Product Manager, YouTube Music, in a blog post. “We’re introducing YouTube Music, a new music streaming service made for music with the magic of YouTube: making the world of music easier to explore and more personalized than ever. The days of jumping back and forth between multiple music apps and YouTube are over.”

YouTube Music service will make original songs, artist playlists, albums and remixes accessible from one spot. With YouTube Music, users will be able to search for artists and songs, both recorded and live. Available as a desktop player and a mobile app, YouTube’s music streaming service will offer playlists, official songs, and artist radio, in addition to the music videos from YouTube.

The app’s home screen will offer customisable videos and music options, based on location, surroundings and listening/viewing history. Even if users are unable to remember a song or video name, the company claims YouTube Music can display the most accurate results from descriptions on search.

YouTube Music will be available for free, though its complete version, called YouTube Music Premium, will cost users $9.99 per month for membership. Music Premium will offer similar services like Google Play Music, and original Play Music subscribers will get Music Premium as a part of their regular subscription.

YouTube will also launch a more premium that will ask users to pay more for its original shows. Dubbed YouTube Premium, it will replace the YouTube Red subscription service. While YouTube Red members will get YouTube Premium subscriptions at the price of Red, new users will need to spare $11.99 monthly for YouTube Premium services.

