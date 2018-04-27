YouTube Kids introduces new features; offers more content control for parents

YouTube has introduced three new features to its Kids app, that will allow parents to customise content. YouTube has introduced three new features to its Kids app, that will allow parents to customise content.

YouTube has introduced three new features to its Kids app that will allow parents to customise content that their children consume on the platform. These features include Collections, Parent-approved Content and Search off. With these features, YouTube will allow parents to verify content on the platform to keep it safe for the user of children.

Among the new features on YouTube Kids app, Collections will allow parents to choose collections from a particular channel for their children. Collections will include videos based on arts and crafts, sports, music, learning and more. This option can be enabled from the app’s Profile Settings option.

Meanwhile, Parent-approved Content is a more personalised feature that allows users to hand-pick videos from the YouTube Kids app. This is for parents who want even more control over the content consumed by their kids, and will be rolled out later this year.

Finally ‘Search off’ will ensure that the video watching experience is limited to channels that have been verified by the YouTube Kids team. Search off was an option earlier as well, but this is a new addition to the feature. It will not include recommendations from the broader YouTube Kids corpus, says the company.

However for parents who want access to the entire collection on YouTube, that will still be an option, despite the roll out of the newer features. According to the company, YouTube Kids will work on the basis of test results across filters and features to keep the more open version secure and safe for children. YouTube is also encouraging parents to flag and block content to help modify the app’s video collection.

“Since the launch of the YouTube Kids app three years ago, our team has continued to work to improve the app experience for kids and families around the world. One area of focus for us has been to build new features that give parents even more control around the content available in the YouTube Kids app so they can make the right choice for their unique family and for each child within their family,” said James Beser, Product Director, YouTube Kids in a press statement.

