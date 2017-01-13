YouTube introduces ‘Super Chat’ feature to help video streamers make money

Super Chat will give streamers an opportunity to make money on their live content Super Chat will give streamers an opportunity to make money on their live content

For all those live video streamers and their viewers out there, YouTube has introduced a new feature called Super Chat. According to Google, the new feature will help ‘deepen the relationship’ between streamers and their fans. Live streaming is a popular method used by popular Vloggers, gamers, and other digital personalities – who have subscribers by the millions. Super Chat will give streamers an opportunity to make money on their live content.

“Anybody watching a live stream can purchase a Super Chat: a highlighted message in the chat stream that stands out from the crowd to get even more of your favorite creator’s attention. And Super Chats remain pinned to the top of chat for up to 5 hours, giving more airtime for your messages,” wrote Barbara Macdonald, Product Manager YouTube, in a blogpost.

According to Macdonald, Super Chat has two benefits for content creators. First, Super Chat will keep help their conversations and connections with super fans meaningful. Second, it will also give content creators an opportunity to earn at the same time. This is an important step by Google team, considering that a lot of popular YouTubers primarily rely on their respective channels to generate revenue.

Super Chat has been introduced by YouTube along with a few creators such as Great Library (buzzbean11), Alex Wassabi and iHasCupquake. The company has added the official launch of the feature for creators will be on January 31 in 20 countries and viewers in more than 40 countries.

Read: Google Maps latest update adds booking, payments integration for ride services

With the introduction of Super Chat, Google is bidding farewell to an older platform called ‘Fan Funding’ the company launched back in 2014. Fan Funding aimed at letting viewers make voluntary payments to support their content creators directly. The company claims the failure of the feature to achieve widespread usage outside live streams was one of the reasons for its demise. Fan Funding will stop accepting new sign-ups today, but can continue to be used on enabled channels until February 28, when it will be discontinued.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd