YouTube Go beta app hits the Play store in India

Google has released the YouTube Go beta app in India. An early version of the app can be downloaded from the Play store. The app is designed to help users save videos to their mobile devices for offline viewing.

Perhaps the highlight of the app is that it allows users to download the video in low-quality mode for offline preview. The apps also displays mobile data that will be consumed while streaming and downloading the video and limits the video quality to 640p.

There are two options available “basic” and “standard”, and neither of which allow users to watch the video in “720p” and “1080p”. This means you have to settle for low video quality. However, you can always switch to the YouTube app.

One of the key features of the YouTube Go app is the data saving video sharing mode. Basically, you can send videos to other YouTube Go users near you over a local ad-hoc Wi-Fi hotspot that won’t consume either person’s data.

Google announced YouTube Go at an event in India last September. The app has been designed keeping the Indian users in India, given the inconsistent and poor connectivity in remote parts of the country. The app description says “a brand new app to download, enjoy and share videos…bind data udae!”

YouTube Go supports a number of languages such as English, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Malayalam and Indonesian.

