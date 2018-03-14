YouTube ‘dark’ mode arrives on iOS devies: Here’s how to enable it

The Dark Theme feature has been available on desktops since May 2017. The Dark Theme feature has been available on desktops since May 2017.

YouTube’s dark mode is finally started to roll out on the iPhone and iPad. The Dark Theme feature has been available on desktops since May 2017. The company says the dark mode will be soon out on Android. YouTube joins other iOS apps that have the dark mode, such as Twitter, Telegram, and Pocket X, among others.

Back in January, it was first reported that the ‘dark mode’ will be heading to smartphones. YouTube Music, launched in the same month, also features a dark mode by default. The report also said that the ‘Dark theme’ feature would be extended to incognito mode on Google Chrome, which will toggle the settings of both services, and alert users of its operation.

Here’s how to enable dark mode in YouTube

To enable dark mode on iOS is simple and straightforward. All you need to tap your account icon in the top-right corner of the screen, then go to Settings and “Dark Theme” to turn off and on. So essentially, YouTube’s background changes from white to black throughout the experience as you navigate and search within the app. The dark mode is meant to give YouTube a more cinematic feel. YouTube says the theme will minimise glare and help viewers view true colours of the videos

It’s finally here! 🙌 Dark theme is rolling out on iOS over the next few days. Toggle it on/off in settings. pic.twitter.com/Mkfl1Dzu3M — Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) March 13, 2018

If you don’t see the dark mode, be patient. YouTube says the dark theme will be rolling out “over the next few days”. And if you’re an Android user, the feature will arrive “soon”.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd