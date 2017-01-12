YouTube app for iOS brings 1440p video resolution to 4.7-inch iPhones

With the new YouTube version 11.49, other iPhone users can now enjoy a higher resolution on their devices With the new YouTube version 11.49, other iPhone users can now enjoy a higher resolution on their devices

Google has rolled out a new update for its YouTube app on iOS, bumping up the maximum video resolution 1440p. Only the 5.5-inch versions of the iPhone support video resolution of 1440p on the YouTube app up until now. With the new YouTube version 11.49, other iPhone users can now enjoy a higher resolution on their devices, which was earlier restricted to 720p.

This means that if you own an iPhone 6/6s, you can now watch YouTube on 1440p as long as the video is available at that resolution and you are on WiFi. The smaller 4-inch iPhone 5/5s/SE can now watch videos at 1080p resolution.

Even though the new YouTube app will allow 4.7-inch iPhone users to watch videos at 1440p, it still does not allow 60 frames per second viewing at that resolution. The 60fps video play is however still restricted to 1080p videos at this point.

YouTube app for Apple iPads are also stuck at 1080p resolution for the moment, even though the native display resolution of the tablets is higher than 1080p. The latest update is currently available on the App Store for download.

Early last month, YouTube introduced more local language content for Indian users on their Home and Trending feeds. YouTube has started to automatically identify a user’s preferred Indic language (like Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, etc) and is pushing videos in that language on the user’s recommendation lists.

