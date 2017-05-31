YouTube app for Android gets new UI, adds bottom navigation bar

YouTube says the new update for Android is still being rolled out in phases. YouTube says the new update for Android is still being rolled out in phases.

YouTube, the video-streaming service, has made changes to its main app to enhance the experience. As part of the update, the main navigation bar has been moved to the bottom of the app. The latest update is being rolled out to the Google Play store.

In a post on the YouTube forms, the company stated that the new update for Android will make the experience more “consistent” across mobile and allows easier navigation within the app. The new navigation bar is already available on iOS. The navigation bar on the bottom shows the Home, Trending, Subscriptions, and Library. Essentially, the Library option has been separated from the previous account section, which can now be accessed from the profile icon at the top, along with Settings. The app will also remember where you left off on each tab, which should makes it easier to navigate the videos when you go back.

“We’re introducing an improved look for the YouTube Android app. The update provides a consistent layout across mobile and allows for easier navigation within the app. These changes are largely the result of feedback from all of you – thanks for continuing to let us know how we can improve!”, YouTube said in a post on its product forms.

For iOS users, these changes might not be new. YouTube says the new update for Android is still being rolled out in phases. Earlier this month, YouTube refreshed its interface across the web and desktop, a complete redesign to make the experience easier. Perhaps the big highlight of the whole revamp is the arrival of the dark mode, which will dramatically reduce eye strain when watching videos at night.

