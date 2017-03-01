YouTube announces its live streaming service to take on cable TV

YouTube TV works on Android and iOS YouTube TV works on Android and iOS

After months of waiting, YouTube finally announced a live and on-demand streaming service called “YouTube TV”. It will let you access live and recorded content without a cable or satellite subscription. The subscription, which costs $35 a month ( or approx Rs 2338), will have an access to 40 networks, as well YouTube creator content from subscription service YouTube Red.

Although you can find a lot of relevant content on TV, there are certainly limitations to how to watch it. And yes, you simply can’t watch TV on any screen and the way you want. YouTube TV is trying to change the experience. As Google puts it,” live TV designed for the YouTube generation—those who want to watch what they want, when they want, how they want, without commit”.

You can cancel the subscription any time. Up to 6 users will be able to access to the content.Subscribers will have an access to 40 channels including CBS, Fox, NBC, Fox Sports and NBC Sports. Users can add Showtime for an additional cost.

YouTube TV includes unlimited cloud DVR storage, meaning you’ll be able to record live TV and never run out of storage. You can add record as many shows as you want, simultaneously, without using precious data or space on your phone, or any device for that matter.

YouTube TV works on Android and iOS. You can watch YouTube TV on any screen— be it mobile, tablet or computer – and you can easily stream to your TV as well with a Google Chromecast dongle.

YouTube TV app will be available sometime in Spring. At launch, YouTube TV will be available to users in US. Evidently, it will be limited to the “largest U.S. markets”, but will quickly expanded to more cities in the country. Google hasn’t announced whether it has plans to launch its new live streaming service in other markets, including India.

