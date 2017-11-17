YouTube adds pinch to zoom feature for 18:9 displays on Android, iOS

YouTube’s new pinch to zoom feature will expand the video to fit it to the entire display. YouTube’s new pinch to zoom feature will expand the video to fit it to the entire display.

YouTube had added a new feature to its mobile apps on Android and iOS in order to support bigger and wider displays with 18:9 aspect ratio. Just yesterday, OnePlus 5T was launched with a refreshed 18:9 ratio display which is 6-inches in size and this is a style which has become common. Xiaomi with its Mi Mix 2, Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S8, Note 8, Google Pixel 2 XL are just some of the smartphones sporting an 18:9 aspect ratio display. So it’s not surprising to see YouTube launch support for the same.

YouTube’s new pinch to zoom feature will expand the video to fit it into the entire display. Most videos are shot on a 16:9 format, which might soon become outdated on smartphones given most manufacturers are launching new devices with full vision display, even in the mid-budget price segment.

The new feature is live on YouTube’s Google Play Store app and iOS app as well. If you have an iPhone X or Google Pixel 2 XL or Samsung Galaxy Note 8, you’ll notice that you can just pinch the video with two fingers and it will zoom out to fit the entire display. This gives a much better view for the video and makes use of the entire display.

On iOS, YouTube version 12.44 comes with support for iPhone X, including ‘pinch to zoom’ in fullscreen.’ We tested out the new pinch to zoom on an iPhone X as well as Google Pixel 2 XL and it works just fine. Of course, on the iPhone X the notch tends to mar the full video experience, which is not so ideal, but YouTube can’t be blamed for this.

YouTube is one of the most popular video consumption platforms and social media networks in the world with over 1 billion users. The growth of Android is also good news for YouTube and given now most video consumption happens on smartphones, it is not surprising to see the company add new features to make the most of the new line of displays.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd