YouTube adds in-app messaging feature to Android and iOS apps

YouTube has launched a new sharing feature in its mobile app for Android and iOS. The feature allows users to send YouTube videos and chat within the YouTube app by adding friends and family or an invitation link, the company wrote in a blog post.

So instead of copy and past a video’s link and send it to friends via an email or WhatsApp, users can share and privately chat about the video from within YouTube. Group sharing up to 30 people is supported too. The video sharing feature was first made available in Canada and for some users in the US, and it is now available for all users around the world.

“Starting today, you can share videos with your friends and family directly on YouTube. Not only can you share and receive videos in the app, you can also chat about them right on YouTube, reply with another video, invite others to the conversation, and more. We think it’ll make sharing easier, faster and more fun on your phone. And if you want to continue sharing videos through other apps, you can still do that too,” YouTube product manager Benoît de Boursetty wrote in a blog post.

Here’s how YouTube’s in-app messaging feature works

The feature can be found built-in into the YouTube app sharing button. When you share a video with a friend or a group of people, a messaging UI will appear. Now you and your friend can discuss about the video, share it, all within the YouTube app.

The sharing feature will definitely appeal to users, as it cuts down a number of steps to share a video. This still can’t compete with dedicated messaging apps, though.

