YouTube adds forward, rewind button for Android and iOS

YouTube has rolled out a new features for its mobile app that makes it easier to go forward or backward in a video. In a video, users can now go forward 10-seconds by double-tapping on the right of the video-player and rewind by doing the same on the left side. The features is available for Android and iOS users. It works only when the video is being played in the full-screen mode. YouTube’s version 12.04 for iOS also brings with it the ability a new 2-column layout for browsing Library tab for iPad.

The feature has been made available in latest version of Android and iOS YouTube app. However, the forward and rewind buttons still aren’t visible for all users. “While numerous Redditors report seeing the feature on both iOS and Android, it appears the shortcut buttons are still not available to all users – or on all devices, for that matter,” says a report in The Next Web.

This is YouTube’s second big update for mobile users in the new year. Google has bumped up the maximum video resolution on YouTube’s iOS app to 1440p. Earlier, only the 5.5-inch versions of the iPhone supported video resolution of 1440p on the YouTube app. However, even though the new YouTube app will allow 4.7-inch iPhone users to watch videos at 1440p, it still does not allow 60 frames per second viewing at that resolution.

arly last month, YouTube introduced more local language content for Indian users on their Home and Trending feeds. YouTube has started to automatically identify a user’s preferred Indic language (like Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, etc) and is pushing videos in that language on the user’s recommendation lists.

