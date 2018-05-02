Xiaomi Mi Music, Mi Video apps launched in India

Both Mi Music and Mi Video apps will be free to download on all Xiaomi devices in India. Both Mi Music and Mi Video apps will be free to download on all Xiaomi devices in India.

Xiaomi has introduced two new apps — Mi Music and Mi Video — in partnership with various content partners. The Chinese smartphone maker made the announcement at Mi Pop Play event held in Mumbai today. The new services mark Xiaomi’s move into offering value-added Internet services for local users.

Mi Music, Xiaomi’s pre-installed music app, offers a lifetime integration of music streaming services, with the option to store local music. The music service will also feature a Dynamic Lyrics feature, that will display the lyrics of various songs like a Karaoke app/player. The company will offer 13 million songs for its music streaming service that will pan 11 Indic languages. Importantly, Mi Music will partner with Hungama Music. Users can experience the Hungama Pro package as well, at an annual subscription fee of Rs 899.

Meanwhile, Mi Video is Xiaomi’s pre-installed video app, which provides integrated video streaming across platforms. Users can expect an aggregation of video content from Hungama Play, SonyLiv and Voot for now, with other video services expected to follow suit. Mi Video can support 12 video formats such as .avi, .mp4, .mov, .mkv, and .mpeg among other, and presently offers 500,000 hours of content, of which almost 80 per cent is free. It also supports multi-lingual subtitles, multiple audio tracks, and private folders. Users will be able to cast video content from Mi Video to their smart TVs, as the player supports DLNA and Miracast.

Xiaomi has continued to cater to its increasing user base in India. In its efforts, the company has also modified its skin, MIUI, to include India-specific features like Panchang Calendar, Copy OTP feature, and support for 13 Indic languages.

