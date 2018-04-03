Xiaomi Mi Gift Card launched in India: Here’s how it will work

Xiaomi Mi Gift Card can be purchased via a dedicated page on the company’s website. Xiaomi Mi Gift Card can be purchased via a dedicated page on the company’s website.

Xiaomi has introduced e-gift cards called Mi Gift Card available on Mi.com. Mi Gift Card have been rolled out in partnership with QwikCilver, which is a prepaid card solutions provider. Xiaomi’s Mi Gift Card can have a minimum value of Rs 100 and a maximum value of Rs 10,000. Users can choose cards by occasion such as birthday, wedding, congratulations, etc or customise by uploading their own design or photo. Mi Gift Card can be sent over email, and instantly added to the user’s Mi account. People can use up to 10 Mi Gift Cards in one transaction.

Xiaomi Mi Gift Card can be purchased via a dedicated page on the company’s website. Mi Gift Card buyers will also have to fill in card details like sender’s information, recipient’s information and a message which should not be more than 200 characters. The gift card amount and delivery date also needs to be filled. The user will have to then review the details, preview gift card and proceed for checkout. Xiaomi Mi Gift Card order can be placed by paying through credit or debit cards, EMI on credit cards, and UPI. Do note that Xiaomi does not support international cards, wallets, cardles EMI or cash backs for Gift Card orders.

Post placing the order, the Xiaomi Mi Gift Card recipient will get an email with details of the transaction and the available gift card balance. Mi Gift Card can be redeemed by first adding it in My Account section of Mi Store app. Next, the recipient will have to enter the 16 digit gift card followed by 6 digit pin received on mail. Next, click on ‘Add Gift Card’ button and the gift card will be credited to your Mi account. It can be used while placing an order on Mi.com. Xiaomi Mi Gift Card expires in 12 months from the date of issue.

