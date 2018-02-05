Xiaomi India introduces service on WhatsApp: Here’s how it will work

Xiaomi India is introducing subscription-based service on WhatsApp called Xiaomi Mi Bunny where users will be able to receive updates, news about new product launches, etc from the company. Xiaomi India is introducing subscription-based service on WhatsApp called Xiaomi Mi Bunny where users will be able to receive updates, news about new product launches, etc from the company.

Xiaomi India is introducing a subscription-based service on WhatsApp called Mi Bunny where users will be able to receive updates, news about product launches, etc from the company. The company announced about the same on its Mi Forum in India. Xiaomi is not the first player to introduce a service for WhatsApp. BookMyShow, Netflix, MakeMyTrip are all available on WhatsApp as the messaging app looks to add more services and businesses to the platform.

The Mi Bunny service will be a subscription based one and users will have to add +917760944500 to their contacts list first. After this, the user will have to open WhatsApp and text Xiaomi, and they will get a welcome message from the company. Users can also text their name and city to Xiaomi’s WhatsApp account and they will get notifications of Mi events in their city in the future.

Xiaomi says users will also be able to get information on product deals, sale reminders, notifications about MIUI weekly updates, and reminders about Mi Fan meet ups. There will also be the option of raising customer support requests via the WhatsApp number. For those who want to raise a tech support issue for their Xiaomi phones, they will have to message ‘SUPPORT’ and follow the on-screen instructions for details. WhatsApp will let users unsubscribe from Xiaomi’s service as well. A user can simply text STOP and they will no longer receive updates.

The Mi Bunny service from Xiaomi is still in beta testing mode, says the company and it will add more features and functionalities soon. Xiaomi says that a user’s name, contact number, and location will not be accessible to third-party services. WhatsApp says all messages and calls done with business accounts are also end-to-end encrypted.

WhatsApp has also launched a Business app, which is now available for the India market as well. The app is aimed at SMEs in the country and will help them connect with customers. WhatsApp is also exploring UPI-based payments in India and is expected to launch this feature in the market soon

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd