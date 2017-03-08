Women’s Day special: 10 apps that you should keep in your phone

This International Women’s Day, let us take a look at apps that women must have on their smartphones. This International Women’s Day, let us take a look at apps that women must have on their smartphones.

Smartphones have become an inseparable part of our lives and what makes them all the more important is the kind of apps we can download on our devices. From beauty and fitness apps to period tracking apps and those that make us look good on social media; there’s a whole bunch of such applications that make our day-to-day lives easier.

Nykaa: Nykaa pretty much takes care of all our beauty product needs, be it for skin, hair, bath & beauty or in the fragrance department. Nykaa app has an ‘offers’ tab where you’re likely to find pretty generous deals and discounts at any given time.

Nykaa has partnered with Maharashtra State Women’s Council (MSWC) to donate a percentage of its earnings from March 3 to March 8. Additionally, the app has a Holi Hungama offer, where users can avail a discount of up to 40 per cent on products from brands such as Loreal, Lakme, Maybelline, The Body Shop and more.

Grofers: Online grocery shopping has pretty much changed the way we buy stuff. Such apps are a boon, especially for women living outside of their homes. Grofers isn’t merely a grocery shopping app but has expanded itself to offer electronics, pet care products as well as stationery and plasticware.

Grofers is easy to operate when it comes to UI, given sections are neatly segregated and stacked one below another. Grofers is currently celebrating Women’s Week, and there are offers from ABOF, and up to 15 per cent off on products from brands such as Quaker and Tropicana.

Snapseed: Snapseed is one of the best photo-editing apps out there. It gives pictures a subtle touch-up without making them look too dramatic. With Snapseed, it might seem like the app has limited options for editing pictures but you are in for a surprise as you start using the app going to one effect from another, one by one.

What really sets Snapseed apart is its easy-to-use UI. The app is ideal for people who are a lot more occupied with other things but won’t share pictures on social media without editing.

Period Tracker: If you’re one of those who forgets her period every single time, then Period Tracker is an absolute necessity. To save you from the harrowing experience of forgetting to keep a tab on your period, the app sends you a reminder two days in advance.

Apart from tracking your period, this app can efficiently manage things such as next dates of your periods, symptoms, medicines etc. It allows you to add personal remarks as well, helping for any symptoms like headaches, acne, hectic fever, hot flashes, PMS etc. There’s also a pill reminder feature.

Netflix: Netflix is entertainment on-the-go, which makes it one of the essential apps on our list. Especially with the new download option, you can binge-watch even in places where there’s no stable network connection. Women who travel long distances for work will find surely find Netflix a great option to pass time in metro or office bus.

Plus, Netflix has a wide array of TV shows, documentaries and movies; some of which can be downloaded to watch later. Moreover, it has stacked up an impressive lineup of inspirational movies on Women’s Day to inspire you to do more.

Uber: Uber is a no-brainer as a must-have app for women. The service has tonnes of safety features, which makes travelling in its cabs a lot more safe. Uber has a ‘Share your ETA’ feature in the app that allows users to share their location in real-time with friends and family.

There’s also a ‘SOS’ option in the app via which a rider can reach either PCR or our 24×7 help centre in case of an emergency. A lot of women rely on Uber to get home after a late-night party or an extended office shift.

Practo: When it comes to finding a doctor in your vicinity, Practo is of great help. The app is pretty good at it and you can even call clinics or hospitals to book an appointment or visit right away. The good thing with the app is it saves your time by showing exactly when a doctor is free and an appointment can be booked.

Practo has a list of specialists in various categories and also shows you specialists based on location. As far as credibility goes, Practo shows a doctor’s qualification as well as experience right next to the name. Then there’s also a recommendation system, wherein Practo users can recommend a doctors’ profiles after they avail the services.

HealthifyMe: For a lot of women, fitness is only about losing weight. However, apps like HealthifyMe can do a lot more to keep you healthy such as monitor your daily diet. The app easily syncs with smartbands like Fitbit, Mi Band, Google Fit and YUFIT.

The good thing with HealthifyMe is it can count calories in Indian food and help keep a log of your diet. Samosa or quinoa salad; each meal you enter will reflect the amount of protein, fats, carbohydrates and fibre intake. You can choose to team up with a trainer or limit your calorie intake using the app, which in turn helps to keep fit.

LafaLafa: LafaLafa is one of the best way to keep a track of top deals offered by apps that do. It selects few top deals provided by services like Paytm and FreeCharge and lists them on its home page.

LafaLafa gives you pretty good discounts on online shopping. The service has tie-ups with brands like Shopclues.com, American Swan, FabAlley, SnapDeal, FoodPanda etc. It enlists top deals from top stores under ‘Top Stores’ option.

Truecaller: Truecaller is a must-have ap on women’s smartphones, for the reason it shows details of unknown callers, accurate in most cases. The built-in dialer in Truecaller lets you dial friends via Messenger, Skype, Viber and WhatsApp directly, making it easy to manage contacts both on social media and phonebook.

