Will do everything to protect integrity of elections in India: Mark Zuckerberg in testimony

By Karishma Mehrotra

At the centre of a storm around data firm Cambridge Analytica harvesting Facebook user data to influence elections, the social media giant's founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said his company is committed to ensuring the integrity of elections in countries like India, Pakistan and the US.

Questioned for nearly five hours, Zuckerberg in his testimony to US senators said: “2018 is an incredibly important year for elections. Not just in the US mid-terms but around the world, there are important elections — in India, Brazil, Mexico, Pakistan and Hungary — and we want to make sure we do everything we can to protect the integrity of these elections.”

After allegations that British data firm Cambridge Analytica inappropriately harvested Facebook user data for targeted political advertising, the senatorial questioning focused on concerns about data privacy, control,and regulation, highlighting how the advertising business model disincentives privacy protection. Zuckerberg responded with apologies and promises of internal investigations and remedies. In a discussion on algorithmic tools that flag inappropriate content, Zuckerberg noted the difficulty of monitoring hate speech in non-English languages, a conundrum that has impacted the Indian social media landscape.

“I am optimistic that, over a 5-10 year period, we will have AI (Artificial Intelligence) tools that can get to some of the nuances – the linguistic nuances of different types of content… But today, we’re just not there on that. So a lot of this is still reactive,” he said. Responding to questions about Facebook’s role in inciting violence in Myanmar, Zuckerberg mentioned three shifts that the company is instituting there and in other countries dealing with similar issues: hire more local-language content reviews, work with civil society to take down accounts rather than isolated content pieces and institute product changes to aid in issues such as news literacy.

Facebook responded to an IT Ministry notice seeking details of the data leak and the subsequent corrective action on April 5. (Image Source: Bloomberg) Facebook responded to an IT Ministry notice seeking details of the data leak and the subsequent corrective action on April 5. (Image Source: Bloomberg)

In his testimony, Zuckerberg also stated that Facebook does not see the messages of acquired company WhatsApp, India’s most popular messaging platform. WhatsApp Payment’s privacy policy, however, states that the product does share information with third-party service providers including Facebook. Cambridge Analytica’s activities affected roughly 5.6 lakh users in India, after around 335 people in India downloaded an app called mydigitallife, and 87 million users worldwide, according to the tech giant. Facebook responded to an IT Ministry notice seeking details of the data leak and the subsequent corrective action on April 5. The government is waiting for Cambridge Analytica to respond to a similar notice before responding.

