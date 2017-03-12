WhatsApp’s old Status feature spotted on Android beta

According to reports, WhatsApp beta version 2.17.95 for Android revives the old WhatsApp Status. According to reports, WhatsApp beta version 2.17.95 for Android revives the old WhatsApp Status.

WhatsApp is looking to bring back the old ‘Status’ feature, as its new Snapchat-styled Status received mixed reactions from users. According to reports, WhatsApp beta version 2.17.95 for Android revives the old WhatsApp Status. The beta version gives users the old WhatsApp Status back, which features messages such as Available, Busy etc to choose from. Just like old times, users can customise their status as well.

However, this doesn’t mean WhatsApp is doing away with its Snapchat-like Status feature. The new Status will now appear in a separate tab and users can post photos or GIFs that will disappear after 24 hours. Remember, the feature is only available for beta testers, which means you can’t use the same unless you’ve signed up to become a beta tester. Being beta tester for WhatsApp gives you an early access to new features, even before they’re unveiled for public.

WhatsApp rolled out its new Status update last month, one that failed to impress a lot of users. WhatsApp users were quick to point out the exact feature is already available on Snapchat as well as Facebook-owned Instagram in form of Stories. Users took to social media including Twitter to express disappointment over the new WhatsApp Status.

WhatsApp, which has 1.2 billion monthly users worldwide, frequently updates its app to introduce users to new features. This time around, WhatsApp’s Status update was a rip-off of one of Snapchat’s features, which didn’t go down well with a lot of people. Just like Snapchat lets you see how many people have viewed your story, WhatsApp lets you do the same. Users can tap on the eye icon at the bottom of any Status update to view a list of contacts who have seen their update.

WhatsApp is expected to roll out the update for all Android users in the coming weeks. WhatsApp recently added features like video calling, GIF support and easy call forwarding with its latest updates. A recent iOS update of the app brought the ability to queue messages when an Internet connection is absent, and also brought a new storage usage screen along with the ability to share 30 photos or video in a go.

