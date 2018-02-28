WhatsApp’s new ‘Forwarded message’ feature spotted in Android beta

WhatsApp could soon mark messages that have been forwarded from another or same chat as ‘Forwarded message’. WhatsApp could soon mark messages that have been forwarded from another or same chat as ‘Forwarded message’.

WhatsApp could soon mark messages that have been forwarded from another or same chat as ‘Forwarded message’. According to a report in WABetaInfo, a fan site that tests new WhatsApp features, the feature is available for Android beta version 2.18.67 and is currently disabled. Users can join the beta program on Google Play Store for WhatsApp, and the latest features in testing will be available for them.

Meanwhile, Stickers feature is also under development for Android and will be available soon, reports the website. The Facebook-owned app has added support to forward stickers to other chats, a feature that is currently disabled. “Today, WhatsApp has modified the behavior of the feature, that will show on the bubble (when the feature will be enabled in future), a Forwarded message string, if the message has been forwarded from another chat (or from the same chat),” the report reads.

WhatsApp is also testing a new ‘Group Description’ feature on the Android beta and Windows version of its app. It lets users add Group description by simply tapping on the Group name. The option for adding description appears below the group picture. Non-Group admins can also add a group description.

WhatsApp Payments feature is also being beta tested in India. The test is currently limited to under 1 million user base and only allows for small amounts to be transferred via the app. Based on UPI (Unified Payments Interface), WhatsApp’s Payments will enable direct bank level transfers as well as peer-to-peer based transactions. Merchants, businesses are not yet supported on the feature.

