New WhatsApp features spotted on Android beta: All you need to know

WhatsApp for Android beta version up to 2.18.71 brings support for ‘Locked Recording’ as well as a new ‘Preview Recordings’ features. Though not available yet, the features are expected in the next releases, according to a report in WABetaInfo. The ‘Locked Recordings’ feature seems quite useful as it will let users record a voice message without having to keep the ‘mic’ button long-pressed. WhatsApp’s ‘locked microphone’ button will appear once users press and hold the ‘mic’ icon in the chat for 0.5 seconds. WhatsApp users will have to slide up their finger to enable the lock recording.

“WhatsApp will update the UI again, giving you the possibility to navigate in the chat without holding that obnoxious microphone button,” the report reads. WhatsApp’s ‘Preview Recordings’ feature will let users listen to their voice message before sending to a contact. The Facebook-owned company could also allow users to view the size of specific sticker packs before downloading them. The feature could become available soon.

WhatsApp is also said to update its ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature to let users delete sent messages within 4096 seconds or 68 minutes and 16 seconds, compared to 420 seconds or seven minutes deadline earlier. The feature has been spotted in Android beta version 2.18.69, which means WhatsApp beta testers already have access to the extended deadline for ‘Delete for Everyone’.

Another update that WhatsApp is said to be working on is marking messages that have been forwarded from another or same chat as ‘Forwarded message’. The feature is reportedly available for Android beta version 2.18.67. WhatsApp, which is one of the largest messaging service globally, has been fairly active in introducing updates for its platform. The company is currently testing its Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-based Payments feature in India, which will let users make peer-to-peer as well as direct bank level transactions.

