WhatsApp will soon add support for Group Video calls, Stickers as well

WhatsApp will soon get a group video calling feature, confirmed Facebook at its F8 Developer conference in San Jose, California. WhatsApp which is owned by Facebook, is one of the most popular messaging apps in the world with over one 1.5 billion monthly users across the world. In India, WhatsApp is believed to have over 200 million daily active users.

WhatsApp already supports voice and video calls in the app, which is a popular feature on the free messaging app, especially in the Indian market. The addition of group video calls will likely makes it more appealing to users and strengthen the use cases of the app. In the past, there have been quite a few leaks about the group video call feature on WhatsApp, but the company has now confirmed it officially.

At the F8 conference, it was also revealed that WhatsApp Status, which is a clone of Instagram and Snapchat Stories, has 450 million daily active users. When it comes to the video and audio call feature, users are spending around 2 billion minutes every day on the feature. This also explains why WhatsApp is getting ready to add group calls on video. WhatsApp already has a feature which lets users switch voice to video calls and vice-versa.

The feature will be rolled out in the coming months, though an exact date for the same has not been given. In February 2018, a feature was spotted on WhatsApp, which allowed users to add up to three participants to a group call, which would mean four users in total on the group video call. Based on the images shared by the WhatsApp team at its F8 presentation, it looks like four people will be able to do a group video chat together at once. Facebook is also rolling out a similar group Video chat for its photo sharing app Instagram with four people in one call.

WhatsApp will also see the addition of new Stickers feature soon. Again these were also spotted on an Android beta update, though not all users are able to access them just yet. WhatsApp on Android and iOS now supports a location sticker as well.

