WhatsApp UPI integration, edit sent messages and group calls: Top three features to expect in 2018

WhatsApp has 1.4 billion monthly active users globally, making it one of the largest messaging platforms in the world. With the number of active users growing on the platform, the Facebook-owned company is expected to launch a slew of new features in 2018, some of which have been spotted in beta versions for iOS and Android. WhatsApp is working on a couple of India-centric features as well like integration of UPI (Unified Payments Services) in the app, given India is one of the largest markets for the service with over 250 million monthly active users.

Some of the highly anticipated features are the ability to edit sent messages as well as group calls for voice and video on WhatsApp. Meanwhile, the company recently rolled out ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature that lets users delete a sent message within seven minutes of sending it. The support for editing sent messages will likely be an extension of ‘Delete for Everyone’. Here’s a look at the new features that WhatsApp is expected to launch this year:

WhatsApp UPI-based payments integration for India

WhatsApp is gearing up to announce its in-app UPI-based payment service in India, though an exact launch date is unclear at this moment. The feature was spotted in Android beta in August last year. WhatsApp is said to unveil an extended beta program initially, followed by a full rollout shortly after. The service could be called WhatsApp Pay, but we’ll have to wait for an official confirmation to know for sure.

Multiple reports suggest WhatsApp has partnered with State Bank of Indian ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank to facilitate its payment service. Integration of UPI into WhatsApp is a huge deal in India, especially given the number of active users on the platform. UPI will allow for instant transfer of funds between two people or a bank account directly via WhatsApp. This means users will be able to send and receive money instantly through the app.

WhatsApp ability to edit sent messages

The ability to edit sent messages is one of the long-awaited features on WhatsApp. The feature was first leaked by WABetaInfo, which is known for its accuracy on WhatsApp’s upcoming features. However, it is not clear if this feature will make its way to the regular user build soon, or if it will take some time. “WhatsApp had added in beta the possibility to edit messages that you already sent, and it is actually disabled by default and it’s under development,” reads a tweet by WABetaInfo.

Currently, WhatsApp allows for deleting a sent message and the recipient gets a notification saying the message has been deleted. With the rollout of the ability to edit sent messages, users will at least be able to fix a mistake, should they send a wrong message to someone. Details like whether it will work for photos, videos and GIFs, etc are not known.We’ll have to wait and see how soon WhatsApp launches this feature for all.

WhatsApp group calls

WhatsApp could soon let users add up to three participants in a group call and the feature has been spotted in Android beta version 2.18.39. This means a total of four people would be a part of this group, including the person who started the call. It is unclear whether the ability to add participants has been spotted for voice call or video call on WhatsApp.

A report in WABetaInfo claims the feature will available for everyone in the future, though an exact timeline is not known. WhatsApp group voice calls feature was previously spotted on the version 2.17.70 of Android beta WhatsApp update in October last year. The Facebook-owned messaging app is expected to release group voice call option this year.

