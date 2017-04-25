WhatsApp for iOS now lets Siri read your messages

The recent update for WhatsApp for iOS can get Siri to read out your messages. The recent update for WhatsApp for iOS can get Siri to read out your messages.

The latest WhatsApp update for iOS adds the ability to have Siri read your messages. In order to make use of this feature, however, you’ll need to have an iPhone that’s running Apple’s latest iOS 10.3 OS. That’s not all. Other changes in the latest update include two-step authentication, group info, contact info and calls.

So the recent update for WhatsApp for iOS 10 allows Siri to read out messages to you, reply them and even send new ones to those people already added in your WhatsApp contact list. Unfortunately, this works only with unread messages.

Setting up is fairly simple, but there are some steps you’ll need to follow to enable your iPhone to support Siri for WhatsApp.

Update your WhatsApp to the latest version

WhatsApp for iOS has received an update, version 2.17.20, which is now available for download from the app store. It is to be noted that Siri will work with WhatsApp as long as you have an iPhone running iOS 10.3.

Enable Siri support for WhatsApp on iPhone

Once you update WhatsApp to the latest version, users will need to make sure to enable Siri support for WhatsApp on an iPhone. Simply go to your iPhone settings>Select Siri>Tab on App support and turn on support for WhatsApp.

Allow Siri to access your WhatsApp contacts

Now you need to allow Siri to access your WhatsApp contacts. Long-press your iPhone home button. Once you hear Siri’s loud prompt, just say “Hey Sir, read my last WhatsApp message”. To do that, make sure Siri can access your contacts.

If you haven’t already, here’s how to give Siri permission to access your contacts: Go to Settings>Tap on privacy>select contacts. And you are set. You can now ask Siri to send a message to any one via WhatsApp.

There’s currently no word when WhatsApp plans to add the same feature to Google Assistant. It wouldn’t be a surprise if we get to see a similar feature rolling out for the Android version of WhatsApp in the near future.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 25, 2017 11:44 am

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd