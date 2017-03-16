WhatsApp to bring back text status updates to Android next week

WhatsApp is not getting rid of the Snapchat Stories clone feature it introduced a few days back. WhatsApp is not getting rid of the Snapchat Stories clone feature it introduced a few days back.

After facing some backlash from users, WhatsApp is bringing back the text statuses that had been part of the app since its beginning. According to a report from TechCrunch, the change has already available in the beta version of WhatsApp. It will be added to the Android app next week and will come soon to iPhone.

The About Status feature allows users to set a text Status that other people can view either opening a contact entry or starting a chat thread. This feature was removed when Facebook announced that it would be adding its “stories” feature to the app.

In a statement to TechCrunch, WhatsApp explains:

“We heard from our users that people missed the ability to set a persistent text-only update in their profile, so we’ve integrated this feature into the ‘About’ section in profile settings. Now, the update will appear next to profile names anytime you view contacts, such as when creating a new chat or looking at Group info.

“At the same time, we’re continuing to build on the new Status feature that gives people fun and engaging ways to share photos, videos and GIFs with their friends and family throughout their day.”

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is not getting rid of the Snapchat Stories clone feature it introduced a few days back. Stories will continue to exist in the app. Like Instagram, WhatApp’s Snapchat Stories feature enables users to post pictures and videos that will disappear after 24 hours. Evidently, the feature received less than favorable response though, many accused WhatsApp of copying Snapchat.

In other news, Facebook has finally added Stories to its news feed. The social networking giant has already added the feature the rest of its other apps, including Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger. Now, it’s gearing up to bring it to the biggest platform: Facebook. Like Snapchat, anything posted to the story will only last for 24 hours.

