WhatsApp testing new feature to ‘dismiss’ someone as group admin: Report

WhatsApp is testing a new ‘Dismiss admin’ feature to remove someone as group admin without removing them from the group entirely. WhatsApp is testing a new ‘Dismiss admin’ feature to remove someone as group admin without removing them from the group entirely.

WhatsApp is now testing a new feature, which can allow a group admin to dismiss another admin, without removing the person from the group. Currently when an admin promotes someone to the admin position, removing them as admin meant that the person has to removed from the group. Now WhatsApp is testing a feature, which will allow a particular admin to be demoted, instead of just removing them entirely from the group. This was first reported by WABetaInfo, which has also shard a screenshot of the feature. ‘

The new ‘Dismiss as Admin’ feature comes in the Group Info section, and a user can simply remove another user as admin by tapping on this. According to WABetaInfo , WhatsApp is testing the feature for both Android and iOS, though the latter platform might have to wait for sometime before it is rolled out. On Android, the ‘Dismiss as admin’ feature is already enabled by default Google Play beta for Android 2.18.12 and we were able to see it on our version of the app as well. Users who have signed up for beta testing on Google Play Store can check if they have the version and the feature on their app. Of course, you will need to be a group admin of some group in order to check out this feature.

It has also been reported by researchers that WhatsApp group chat might not be so secure and a malicious server could allow someone to be secretly added to the group. However, WhatsApp has pointed out that it does give notifications and alerts when a new user is added to the group. But researchers have also shown that this hacker could restrict group messages, alerts, etc once they are successfully added to the group.

WhatsApp has indicated it will try and increase the power of group admins where in they could restricts messages, GIFs, etc, sent by members. ‘Restricted groups’ could see more control by admins. WhatsApp is also testing a new ‘Quick Switch’ feature to let users shift from voice call to video. The feature is already live on Android beta version of the app.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd