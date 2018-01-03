WhatsApp stops working on older platforms, but BlackBerry 10 OS users get two-week relief

WhatsApp is giving BlackBerry 10 OS users a two week grace period and the app will continue working on this platform for some time. WhatsApp is giving BlackBerry 10 OS users a two week grace period and the app will continue working on this platform for some time.

WhatsApp has officially stopped supporting and working on older platforms like Windows 8.0 or older, BlackBerry OS, BlackBerry 10 OS. The company had already announced it would end support for these platforms on December 31, 2017. However, it looks like BlackBerry 10 OS users are getting a two week grace period and WhatsApp will continue to work on this particular platform for some more time.

The Facebook-owned app had said that it was ending support for these platforms was because “they don’t offer the kind of capabilities” needed to expand the app’s “features in the future.” WhatsApp has now issued a statement to CrackBerry, saying WhatsApp for BlackBerry 10 will go on “deprecation” mode.

The statement adds the messaging app will continue to work for a small grace period, ” but some behaviours will change. ” It says users on the BlackBerry 10 OS platform will not be able to re-register their account if they delete the app and re-install it. They will not be able to verify the number or complete setup either. After two weeks, the app will go into ‘expired mode’ meaning it will stop working and not connect to the company’s servers, thus ending service for customers, says the company.

It goes on to add, “However, once it is expired, the BlackBerry 10 client app may still allow you to access your existing message content on your phone. This behaviour should be similar to what was seen by everyone who forgot to update their app the last time our published expiration date had passed.”

WhatsApp ending support for BlackBerry, Windows platform is not surprising given that majority of users are now on Android and iOS and these platforms themselves are not getting support from their companies. BlackBerry 10 OS smartphones are dead and the brand’s phones are now manufactured by TCL with focus on Android.

The messaging app will also end support for Nokia S40 after December 31, 2018, which is end of this year. Also Android versions 2.3.7 and older will only be supported till February 1, 2020. WhatsApp recommends users upgrade to newer phones if they wish to use continue using the messaging app. Also there is no solution from the company to transfer chat history between platforms. But the company does give the option of send the entire chat history attached to an email.

