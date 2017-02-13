WhatsApp Status’ in new ‘Stories’ format spotted on iOS beta

With the new ‘Status’ update, WhatsApp will be the latest Facebook-owned product working on a Snapchat-style Stories feature. (Source: WABetaInfo) With the new ‘Status’ update, WhatsApp will be the latest Facebook-owned product working on a Snapchat-style Stories feature. (Source: WABetaInfo)

WhatsApp’s Status feature could be upgraded to Snapchat-style Stories soon, and new leaked images show how it will look on iOS. According to a tweet by WABetaInfo, the introduction text for ‘Status’on the iOS beta app has been updated, and now talks about how the user can share videos and photos in the Status with their contacts, which will disappear after 24 hours.

WABetaInfo’s tweet says, “Status introduction text updated in WhatsApp beta for iOS 2.17.4+,” along with a screenshot of how the new ‘Status’ feature is reflected. The feature has been anticipated, since it was first spotted in November last year.

WABetaInfo had earlier posted a screenshot of the new ‘Status’ message that shows users the number of people who viewed their Status update. WhatsApp plans to let users share photos, videos in the ‘Status’ bit, rather than just have a one line status message.

According to the leaked image, WhatsApp Status sports has a plus sign icon with a broken circular outline, similar to the one we see for Instagram Stories. On Snapchat, the ‘Add Story’ icon is a square outline. The WhatsApp Status can be made private, according to WABetaInfo, and there’s an option for tweaking the privacy settings as well.

With the new ‘Status’ update, WhatsApp will be the latest Facebook-owned product working on a Snapchat-style Stories feature. In the past, we’ve seen apps like Instagram and Facebook, creating clones of Snapchat Stories. On Facebook Messenger, masks as well as stickers were introduced, another idea inspired from Snapchat.

WhatsApp is still testing this Stories feature, which has also been spotted on Android beta versions earlier. With the introduction of WhatsApp ‘Status’, users will be able to do a lot more on the app, and it will end up being a point for daily updates, highlights. WhatApp will also let people see how many people have viewed their ‘Status’ update story.

According to a report, majority of Snapchat’s users are aged between 13-24, with the app having a total of 158 million daily users. In contrast, WhatsApp is the largest messaging app in the world, which means the new ‘Status’ feature will be available to a lot more users, once it is rolled out fully. WhatsApp has 160 million actively monthly users on its platform in India alone. The Facebook-owned messaging app recently launched two-step verification for users on Android, iOS and Windows. It is also reportedly working on a new feature that will allows users in a group chat to broadcast their location to live each other.

