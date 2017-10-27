WhatsApp starts rolling out ‘delete for everyone’ feature: Here’s how it works

WhatsApp’s ‘delete for everyone’ isn’t limited to text messages as it works for photos, videos, GIFS, contact cards, etc as well. WhatsApp’s ‘delete for everyone’ isn’t limited to text messages as it works for photos, videos, GIFS, contact cards, etc as well.

WhatsApp has started to roll out its ‘delete for everyone’ feature for Android, iOS, and Windows users, according to a report in WABetaInfo. It will let people recall sent messages within seven minutes of sending them. WhatsApp was earlier said to be testing the feature and was supposed to enable it remotely. Now it looks like the feature is live for a small group of users.

WhatsApp’s ‘delete for everyone’ isn’t limited to text messages as it works for photos, videos, GIFS, contact cards, etc as well. However, it does not work for quoted messages or broadcast messages. The report notes that recipients should have the latest version of WhatsApp app for the feature to work. Using the ‘delete for everyone’, people can revoke messages in group as well as individual chats. However, only messages that have not been read by the receiver can be recalled.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is working on the ability to edit sent messages as well. According to the site, the feature is currently disabled by default and it’s under development. It is unclear when the Facebook-owned plans to roll out support to edit sent messages anytime soon.

WhatsApp is one of the largest messaging apps with over one billion daily users globally.It has added a slew of features to make its platform more useful and fun, with Stories being one of the most popular one. WhatsApp Stories has over 250 million daily users around the world, and users can now post text-only Stories as well.

