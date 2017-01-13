WhatsApp secretly working on structured messages for enterprises

Reference to structured messages go back as much as 2.16.15+ version for iOS Reference to structured messages go back as much as 2.16.15+ version for iOS

WhatsApp is reported to be working on structured messages for enterprises. Reference to a new WhatsApp platform called ‘Enterprise’ has been found in the latest updates that were pushed to iOS, Android and Windows Phone versions of the (beta) app, as reported by Twitter user @WABetaInfo.

With structured messages WhatsApp will make its platform more business-friendly for businesses. What this means is that businesses will be able to send direct messages to a large number of its target audience using WhatsApp, which is up until now restricted to social interactions more or less.

According to WABetaInfo, reference to structured messages go back as much as 2.16.15+ version for iOS. Reference to Enterprise was also discovered in the WhatsApp Web and Desktop versions of the popular instant messaging apps as well.

“Structured WhatsApp messages have several templates: one of those is the translation of the message in the user language that is managed by the business using some WhatsApp tools. So, great changes for messages are coming with WhatsApp Enterprise,” read WABetaInfo’s tweets.

“Facebook already has some tools to manage structured messages, using JSON files. I don’t know if WhatsApp will use the same concept,” said another tweet by WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp first hinted at modifying itself into a platform that will be integrating business services back in August 2016. The update Terms and Conditions on WhatsApp that were introduced at the time read as follows:

We will explore ways for you and businesses to communicate with each other using WhatsApp, such as through order, transaction, and appointment information, delivery and shipping notifications, product and service updates, and marketing. For example, you may receive flight status information for upcoming travel, a receipt for something you purchased, or a notification when a delivery will be made. Messages you may receive containing marketing could include an offer for something that might interest you. We do not want you to have a spammy experience; as with all of your messages, you can manage these communications, and we will honor the choices you make.

