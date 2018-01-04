WhatsApp saw 75 billion messages shared on New Year’s Eve

WhatsApp saw 75 billion messages being shared on New Year’s Eve 2018, and these included over 13 billion images and 5 billion videos. WhatsApp saw 75 billion messages being shared on New Year’s Eve 2018, and these included over 13 billion images and 5 billion videos.

WhatsApp might have been down for an hour in India on New Year’s Eve 2018, but the world’s biggest messaging app had no trouble breaking records when it came to the number of messages shared on the date. According to WhatsApp, the platform saw 75 billion messages being shared on New Year’s Eve 2018, and these included over 13 billion images and 5 billion videos. WhatsApp says this number includes all messages which were sent between December 31, 12 AM to 11:59 PM PST (which is Pacific Standard Time).

It also looks like Indians were busy sending WhatsApp messages on New Year’s Eve as well with over 20 billion messages shared from the country alone. WhatsApp has over 200 million monthly active users in the Indian market, which is one of the biggest and most important for the Facebook-owned app. According to WhatsApp, this New Year’s Eve was their biggest messaging day ever, though of course, the next one might just top that since the base of the app keeps growing. Of course, we will have to wait till January 2019 to learn about this.

WhatsApp also revealed its five most popular features of 2017 with video calling, live location, delete for everyone, Status and new Album view for photos making it to the list. The company also claims that Status, which is WhatsApp’s take on Stories following the steps of Instagram and Snapchat, now has over 300 million daily active users. Given that WhatsApp has over 1.3 billion monthly active users, the 300 million base for its ‘Status’ feature is not surprising at all.

While WhatsApp might have had a great New Year’s Eve, expectations from the app in 2018 will be higher. According to reports, the company is supposed to roll out UPI-based payments in India (UPI stands for United Payments Interface) and it is also testing new services, businesses in the country. Players like BookMyShow, MakeMyTrip and even Netflix have partnered with WhatsApp in India.

