WhatsApp saw 63 billion messages sent globally on New Year’s eve

WhatsApp claims a whopping 63 billion messages were sent on New Year’s Eve on its platform globally, (Representational Image. Source: Reuters) WhatsApp claims a whopping 63 billion messages were sent on New Year’s Eve on its platform globally, (Representational Image. Source: Reuters)

WhatsApp claims a whopping 63 billion messages were sent on New Year’s eve on its platform globally, according to a report by Venturebeat. The report adds that out of these 63 billion messages, nearly 7.9 billion were images and 2.4 billion were videos.

WhatsApp’s global record for New Year’s eve messages is pretty big. To put this number in perspective, there are 1 billion monthly active users on WhatsApp, and according to an earlier statement from the company, it saw over 14 billion messages being shared in just India on the same day. WhatsApp has over 160 million monthly active users in India for the record, and 14 billion messages being shared on one night alone beat the previous record of 8 billion for Diwali 2016.

WhatsApp had revealed in India over 3.1 billion images, 700 million GIFs and 610 million videos as part of the total 14 billion messages shared during New Year’s eve. These numbers are not surprising given that WhatsApp is the biggest and most popular messaging app in India, with most families, even offices relying on this to stay in touch.

Remember WhatsApp is end-to-end encrypted so while it technically can’t read the the contents of the messages you sent, it does have a tab on the total number of messages that are shared on its platform.

Also Read: WhatsApp saw over 14 bn messages shared on New Year’s Eve in India

WhatsApp has evolved drastically in 2016, and the Facebook-owned messaging app introduced its video calling feature in November last year. WhatsApp video calling is available on Android, iOS and is free. The feature is also end-to-end encrypted just like the voice calls and messages. However, WhatsApp faced criticism in 2016 over its decision to share data with parent company Facebook. WhatsApp has promised that it won’t be sharing messages, etc with Facebook.

WhatsApp plans to launch services on its platform this year, where users will be able to get alerts from their flights, bank etc straight on the app.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd